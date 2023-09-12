400,000 euros for climate change project in fishing communities

From left, THA's Assistant Secretary, Division of Food Security, Natural Resources Environment and Sustainable Development Nigel Taitt, Senior Technical Officer, Caribbean Natural Resources Institute (CANARI) Dr Ainka Granderson, Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Chief Technical Officer Dr Simone Titus, and UWI, St Augustine HIT RESET Caribbean Programme Manager Dr Perry Polar speak during the integrating digital technologies and participatory tools to support coastal community resilience project launch at Courtyard Marriott, Port of Spain. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Almost 400,000 euros has been allocated to a project which aims to improve the resilience of fishing villages around TT vulnerable to the effects of climate change.

The Tech4CoastalResilience project was launched at the Courtyard Marriott in Port of Spain on Tuesday.

The project will use drones and geographic information systems technology to acquire a more in-depth understanding of the coastal erosion issues facing the communities.

Ten communities around TT have been selected for the project: Matelot, Blanchisseuse, Moruga, Icacos, Carli Bay, Mayaro, Roxborough, Speyside, Castara and Scarborough.

The communities are all dependent on fisheries and coastal resources and face significant impact from climate change and other coastal hazards.

Community members will use the technology to map the erosion and will identify the priorities for climate change adaptation in their community.

It is being implemented by the Caribbean Natural Resources Institute (CANARI) in partnership with Fisheries Division, Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries and Department of Marine Resources and Fisheries, Tobago House of Assembly.