400,000 euros for climate change project in fishing communities
Almost 400,000 euros has been allocated to a project which aims to improve the resilience of fishing villages around TT vulnerable to the effects of climate change.
The Tech4CoastalResilience project was launched at the Courtyard Marriott in Port of Spain on Tuesday.
The project will use drones and geographic information systems technology to acquire a more in-depth understanding of the coastal erosion issues facing the communities.
Ten communities around TT have been selected for the project: Matelot, Blanchisseuse, Moruga, Icacos, Carli Bay, Mayaro, Roxborough, Speyside, Castara and Scarborough.
The communities are all dependent on fisheries and coastal resources and face significant impact from climate change and other coastal hazards.
Community members will use the technology to map the erosion and will identify the priorities for climate change adaptation in their community.
It is being implemented by the Caribbean Natural Resources Institute (CANARI) in partnership with Fisheries Division, Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries and Department of Marine Resources and Fisheries, Tobago House of Assembly.
