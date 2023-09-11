Vital for Caricom countries to work together

Flags of the Caricom member states flutter in the breeze under cloud-filled skies at the Chaguaramas Convention centre after a flag-raising ceremony. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE -

THE EDITOR: Recently the Gleaner Newspaper carried an editorial on the topic of education in the Caribbean. Mention – with statistics – was made of the migration of our teachers to other countries and the effects on our systems.

This is by no means new as some countries have sought our professionals in many fields, something of a tribute to our educational achievement. In fact, one large international oil company sees this hiring as part of its "local content" total, disregarding the investment and training the region expends to duly qualify our citizens.

The editorial sought to suggest that we need to consider integration of our competencies within the region. Caricom has been seen recently doing things aimed at making the region more meaningful and relevant. The Gleaner suggested that "a competent educator of Kingstown can and should be accessible to Kingston."

We are pursuing the food import bill reduction in the "25 by 25" objective and seeing a level of acceptance on the part of our population. There are others like the summit on crime and the sharing of other competencies between member states.

However, the suggested use of our educational achievements is vital and most beneficial. It is said when we share knowledge it's the only time sharing gives more.

Let us seek to advance the region via such collaborative efforts in as many aspects of life as possible. With specific, defined, assessed, purposeful and beneficial programmes we can see the upliftment of the entire Caricom. We know our culture, limitations and capacity to improve us all. Let us see the region as one belonging to "we the people."

The designation of our as the Ministry of Caricom and Foreign Affairs shows our commitment to the region.

The Gleaner must be congratulated on this fine editorial but there must be follow-up on possible implementation. Wish I had a channel to contact them and will appreciate any assistance.

LENNOX SIRJUESINGH

via e-mail