T&TEC, why low voltage?

File photo: TTEC head office in Port of Spain.

THE EDITOR: Open letter to the TT Electricity Commission (T&TEC).

Once again you are continuing to frustrate people. And guess what? Like WASA, we the citizens are sick and tired of the lack of communication and foolishness that have been taking place.

Recently I have been spending time by relatives in St Augustine and there have been several incidents of low voltage. Electricity went a few times but the low-voltage situation continued even up to last Saturday.

T&TEC, can you please inform the country as to what is happening with the low voltage? Can something be posted on your social media pages? If we the citizens lose our appliances, can we get proper compensation without going to court?

What is really going on with the low voltage, T&TEC?

J ALI

Port of Spain