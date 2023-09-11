TKR profile: Lorcan Tucker brings luck of the Irish

Irish batsman Lorcan Tucker. Photo courtesy Trinbago Knight Riders -

Irish wicket-keeper/batter Lorcan Tucker has been steadying the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) middle-order batting throughout the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League 2023.

Acquiring Tucker could be considered the “luck of the Irish” as he was not originally signed by TKR. South African batter Rilee Rossouw was drafted by TKR earlier in the year but was ruled out at the start of the CPL and was eventually replaced by hard-hitting Aussie batter Tim David. However, David's call-up to the Australian squad for their ongoing one-day international series against South Africa opened a slot for Tucker to showcase his talent in the CPL for the first time.

Tucker was named in the starting team to face St Lucia Kings in his seventh game of the tournament on September 10, which was his 27th birthday.

Tucker has been used to keep the scoreboard ticking while rebuilding the innings whenever TKR lost early wickets. Thus far, the right-handed batter has scored 112 runs in the four innings he batted with a top score of 38 runs. He has looked well-assured behind the stumps with the gloves, especially to the spin bowlers. He has already completed a tournament-leading three stumpings and one catch since taking up the wicketkeeping duties.

Tucker`s journey in cricket began with a credible performance in the ICC Under 19 2016 World Cup and was soon after handed his T20 International debut for Ireland against Hong Kong in September of the same year.

In his 55 innings, he amassed 1,013 runs including six fifties and a top score of 94 not out. He also took 46 catches and five stumpings. In the 50-over format, he has totalled 685 runs from 37 innings with three half centuries, 59 catches and three stumpings. His lone century (108) in international cricket came against Bangladesh in a Test match earlier this year.

Tucker has over 108 T20 caps and 1,719 runs, and has recently participated in the International League T20 (ILT20) 2023 for Mumbai Indians Emirates scoring 85 runs in his four innings.

Look out for more from Tucker with the bat and behind the stumps as TKR push for their fifth CPL title in the closing phases in Guyana.