Students get grants from Agricola Credit Union

Parents of students who received SEA awards from Agricola Credit Union Co-operative Society join them on stage for a group photo following the ceremony at the Government Campus Plaza Auditorium in Port of Spain. - Overtime Media

Secondary school students were awarded bursaries from the Agricola Credit Union Co-operative Society Ltd at its 28th annual Secondary Entrance Assessment Awards presentation.

The event took place at the Government Campus Plaza auditorium, Richmond Street, Port of Spain. The selection committee awarded grants to over 60 applicants this year.

Chair of the Bursary Committee Charlene Charles-Belfon welcomed guests in her role as MC. Credit union president Lloyd Gellineau emphasised the importance of the journey and the responsibility of parents, teachers and adults in the community, as well as the final destination of success, said a release from Overtime Media.

Featured guest speaker Wayne Riley inspired those present to strive for greatness from this moment onward.

Vocalist Andre Mangatal provided entertainment.

Agricola credit union manager Marcia Quammie thanked all members, contributors, parents and the students.

The Agricola Credit Union will host the second part of its SEA awards for students in Tobago on September 16, at the Anne Mitchell Gift Auditorium in Scarborough.