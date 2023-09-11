Stay cool, stay hydrated, and learn

WHILE OUR current record of daily temperatures shows the temperatures are not the highest we have ever experienced, there is no gainsaying that we have been experiencing and continue to experience extremely hot temperatures.

As a country with a tropical climate, one expects it to be hot. However, the current temperatures are more than we can bear, especially if you are not the beneficiary of any cooling technology in the spaces that you occupy for long hours on a daily basis. Indeed, in those circumstances it is often difficult to concentrate. For many of our schools this is the case. Why should this matter?

Research has shown that extreme temperatures can negatively impact students’ functioning. While there are children who have the benefit of air-conditioned learning environments, there are many that don’t. Indeed, if we were to audit our current stock of school plants, me may discover that many of them, especially at the primary level, may not have been designed with mitigating heat as a means of facilitating learning. So, when it comes to students’ learning in unbearably hot classrooms, what can we expect?

Cognitive impairment: Exaggerated temperatures can have a detrimental impact on students' cognitive functioning. Elevated heat levels can lead to decreased concentration, memory impairment, and reduced problem-solving abilities, all of which are essential for effective learning. Students may struggle to retain information and engage in critical thinking tasks when exposed to excessive heat.

Physical discomfort: The physical discomfort caused by high temperatures can be a significant distraction for students. Sweating, discomfort and dehydration can disrupt the learning process, making it challenging for educators to maintain students' attention and engagement in the classroom.

Increased stress levels: Excessive heat can induce stress among students, leading to heightened anxiety and reduced well-being. This can have long-term consequences for their mental health and academic performance. It is essential to recognise the psychological toll that extreme temperatures can take on students.

When it comes to mitigating the risk posed to students in our current situation with the high temperatures we have been experiencing, all stakeholders have a part to play.

Ministry of Education: Steps need to be taken to bring measures of thermal comfort to those schools that need it. This can be done either through installing air-conditioning systems or ensuring there is adequate ventilation to help regulate indoor temperatures, creating a conducive environment for learning.

Future construction plans should also consider a climate-responsive design for educational facilities to assist in maintaining a comfortable atmosphere.

Parents/guardians: Promoting proper hydration and nutrition is essential to counteract the effects of heat on students. Ensure that you provide your children with drinking water daily to take to school. Nutrient-rich meals can also support students' resilience to high temperatures.

School administration: Your response may need to be two-pronged. On one hand, provide staff with professional development opportunities to help them understand and address the challenges posed by exaggerated temperatures. This will involve equipping teachers with strategies for managing classrooms in hot conditions and recognising signs of heat-related stress in students. On the other hand, work together with the authorities to ensure safe drinking water is always available on the compound and encourage students to stay hydrated.

Students: Co-operate with your teachers and peers with whatever measures are put in place to ensure that your environment is conducive to your learning and development. You also have a part to play. Above all, drink water and stay hydrated throughout the day. If you are a student who is prone to being very physically active, you will need to drink more water.

With the start of the academic year 2023-2024, students and teachers are experiencing higher than usual temperatures in circumstances that are often not ideal or conducive to learning. It is important for us to all recognise that when it comes to learning it cannot be business as usual with the hope of achieving satisfactory outcomes.

The fact of the matter is that the temperatures currently being experienced can have deleterious effects on children’s cognitive functioning, especially in areas that they need the most – memory, concentration and problem-solving abilities.

As highlighted above, there are measures that can be taken to mitigate the risks. Let us all do our part in giving our children the best possible opportunity to succeed at school, including cool, comfortable learning environments.