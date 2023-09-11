Romany, Shukla win Chinatown 7K race

Nicholas Romany crosses the finish line to win the Chinatown 7K on Charlotte Street, Port of Spain on Sunday. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

NICHOLAS Romany and Samantha Shukla were crowned men's and women's champions respectively at the inaugural Fui Toong On Association 7K Road Race in Port of Spain on Sunday.

The race, the first in the capital for 30 years, started and ended at the Chinatown arch at the corner of Charlotte Street and Brian Lara Promenade. Approximately 1,700 participants ran up Henry Street and made one lap around the Queen's Park Savannah before returning to the arch.

Romany, who crossed the line in 22 minutes, edged Kenyan Alex Ekesa (22:03) and TT junior athlete Tafari Waldron (22:53) in the men's category. Among the women, Shukla finished in 29 minutes and 16 seconds, easily beating Linda McDowall (31:09) and rising star Chennai Moore, ten, who clocked 31:22.

The event attracted a large number of spectators to cheer the runners as well as enjoy authentic Chinese drumming that gave a unique flavour to the race.

Romany took home $3,000, a trophy, and an all-expenses-paid trip to the Run Barbados Marathon events in December, courtesy Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc.

Romany said he is looking forward to running there later this year.

"I will put in the work to make sure I could compete at my best in Barbados," he said.

The Maraval resident said running in the capital was a joy. "I in town every day, from work, training, and take a taxi to go home. I know the area and I was really glad the race held in Port of Spain."

Shukla thanked God for her win amid the sweltering heat. She won $3,000 and a trophy.

"It was a difficult experience for me today, but I'm grateful that God came through for me," she said. "He came through in terms of holding me together with this heat and the distance.

"It was a battle. I had some challenges in the race where I had to fight for first place. He lifted my body and made sure Trinidad and Tobago got the victory today."

Shukla was proud to mark the occasion by beating her international rivals.

"It was a different experience. I was looking forward to having the race in the heart of Port of Spain. I wanted to win because I know the locals will be here to see all the runners, and I wanted them to have that pride seeing someone from TT winning the race."

Shukla called for more support from the public for athletes. "It's a journey, we need that support throughout."

Shukla, 32, hopes next year two trips will be offered by Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc.

Organisers thanked the city corporation for repairing the potholes on the course and cleaning Chinatown for the event.