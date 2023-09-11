Release body of Rishi Khemchand

Rushton Paray -

THE EDITOR: I write to express my deep concern and dismay at the inaction and bureaucratic hurdles that continue to prevent the Khemchand family from receiving the closure they so desperately need during this trying time.

The tragic loss of Rishi Khemchand and his fellow fishermen at sea sent shock waves through our community. The pain and suffering endured by their families are immeasurable. However, what compounds this already immense grief is the prolonged and unjust delay in providing them with the opportunity to lay their beloved Rishi to rest.

It has been over six long and excruciating months since Rishi Khemchand's remains were discovered in Venezuelan waters and subsequently returned to our shores. While the physical return of his body offered a glimmer of hope to his family, the reality is that they have been denied the chance to properly say their goodbyes due to frustrating delays in the forensic analysis of his DNA sample.

This situation is simply unacceptable. The Khemchand family's pain is shared by our entire community, and it is our moral duty to provide them with the closure they deserve. As the Member of Parliament for Mayaro, with a particular focus on matters of national security and justice, I feel compelled to speak out.

I urgently implore the Minister of National Security, Fitzgerald Hinds, to take immediate decisive action. I beseech the minister to make it his top priority to expedite the resolution of the DNA analysis. The Khemchand family deserves more than just sympathy; they deserve the opportunity to say their final goodbyes to their beloved Rishi with the dignity and respect he deserves.

This is not a matter of mere bureaucratic procedures; it is a matter of compassion and basic humanity. We, as a society, must stand together to deliver justice and comfort to those in their darkest hours. Our government must demonstrate its unwavering commitment to its citizens in times of their greatest need.

I call upon the Minister of National Security to act swiftly and decisively, instructing all relevant authorities to prioritise the DNA analysis. By doing so, we can bring some semblance of closure to a grieving family and reaffirm our nation's commitment to the principles of justice and humanity.

The people of Mayaro and our entire nation are watching, hoping that compassion will prevail over bureaucracy, and that Rishi Khemchand can finally be laid to rest with the dignity and respect that every individual deserves.

RUSHTON PARAY

MP, Mayaro