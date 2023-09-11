Princes Town man dies in Barrackpore accident

File photo

A 42-year-old man died on the spot on Sunday afternoon when the car he was driving crashed into a concrete culvert on the roadside in Barrackpore.

Dead is Ganesh “Timmy” Binda, of Lothian Road in Princes Town. Two other occupants of the car, Errol Nanan and Danny Moonilal,were injured but survived.

The crash happened around 5.30 pm on Sunday on the Rochard Douglas Road near Kanhai Trace junction.

Reports are Bindah was heading west in his Toyota Altis with Nanan, of Bronte Village, and Moonilal, of La Romaine, when he lost control of the car and crashed into the culvert.

The police found Bindah pinned behind the wheel, and fire officers had to use the cutting device commonly called the jaws of life to remove him from the wreckage.

DMO Dr Ramrattan ordered his body removed.

Acting fire sub officer Mc Farlene and other Princes Town fire station officers went to the scene.

The two injured men were taken to the San Fernando General Hospital and were said to be in stable condition.

Cpl Khallie of the Barrackpore Police Station is leading investigations.