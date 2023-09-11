Pan American Life Insurance Group unveils new agency space

The Pan American Life Insurance Group (PALIG) will house four of its top-producing agencies at its state-of-the-art building on St Vincent Street, Port of Spain.

The agencies – Michelle Clarke agency, Alicia Wells-Birch agency, Kenwyne James agency and Winston Williams agency – will be based on the fourth floor of the PALIG building as part of the group’s vision to provide a conducive work environment and a common meeting place for clientèle.

Speaking at the launch on Monday, Bruce Parker, president of Global Life Insurance said, “This is an iconic building at the centre of the city, in the economic hub of the country.”

He added that the refurbished building, outfitted with modern amenities, will help propel the group’s vision of increasing the visibility of all its agencies in TT.

At present PALIG has nine agencies in Trinidad and Tobago.

Parker said the eco-design of the building allows it to be the hub of the group, with claims, underwriting, administration, CEO office and now these four agencies all in one place – making it a one-stop-shop for clients when they come to pay premiums, reinstate policies and complete claims.

PALIG has been in business for more than 110 years in the Americas, operating in 22 countries with over 2,100 employees.

The group focuses on financial services and life, accident and health insurance.