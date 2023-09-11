Palo Seco man shot, wounded at home

San Fernando General Hospital - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Santa Flora police are investigating a shooting on Sunday night that left a 36-year-old man hospitalised.

Joseph Walker, of Wharton Trace in Palo Seco, is in stable condition at the San Fernando General Hospital.

The police said at around 8.30 pm, a car pulled up at the front of the family’s home, and a gunman got out and shot up the house.

The gunmen returned to the car, which drove off. He remains at large.

A male relative later found Walker injured in his room. He was taken to the Siparia District Health Facility, where he was treated and transferred to the hospital.

No one else was injured.

The police believe another relative might have been the intended target.

South Western Division police found six spent shells of 9 mm ammunition.

Sgt Banmally is leading the investigation.