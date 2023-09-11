No water, no post office

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: Open letter to Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales.

Please take note that any government which fails to provide water for its citizens is not fit to rule.

Imagine that after 61 years of independence we still have to put barrels on the roadside to collect water.

With the heavy rainfall, literally trillions of gallons of water go waste. A right thinking government would have built capacity to store water, and then there would be no national cries for water, which only reach deaf ears.

I therefore make a call for the construction of a Mamoral dam again. Water supply in Caparo and environs needs much to be desired.

How long must citizens keep crying for water, only to hear weak excuses from you, Mr Minister?

And, minister, what has happened to T&TEC bills. A second bill is due and we have not had one as yet. Can you intervene as you are supposed to?

Another malfunctioning department in the your ministry is the postal service. Imagine no mailboxes or any place to purchase a one-dollar stamp. This means we have to travel from Caparo to Chaguanas at a cost of $22.

Minister Gonzales, have pity on the rural communities and stop your foolhardy approach to governance.

PARAS RAMOUTAR

Caparo