New Arima mayor sworn in

Arima Mayor-Elect Balliram Maharaj, out-going Arima Mayor Cagney Casimire and Arima MP Pennelope Beckles-Robinson, partake in the annual Santa Rosa Festival procession, through the streets of Arima. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Businessman Balliram Maharaj has been sworn in as the new mayor of Arima, with councillor Jovan Roberts as his deputy.

Maharaj, a former president of the Supermarkets Association, said he intends to build upon the work done by the previous council and will fastrack ongoing work.

He said the Connect Arima project is one of his top priorities. The initiative aims to make Arima the first smart city in TT by providing free wi-fi in public spaces and a city-wide camera system.

"Tell them criminals (there will be) cameras by every pole," he warned.

Maharaj said local government reform is also a top priority.

"We cannot continue what we did 61 years ago. Every policy has to revisit and modify."