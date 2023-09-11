Minister: WASA also affected by hot weather

- Sureash Cholai

PUBLIC Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales said just like the entire population, WASA is battling with the hot weather conditions.

“The hot temperatures that we are experiencing even WASA is challenged. One of the reservoirs which is the Hollis Reservoir is already showing signs of depletion and WASA has no choice but to cut back production at the Hollis Reservoir in order to maintain a reasonable supply as a back up...because we have experienced less rainfall in east Trinidad over the last month, WASA has already started curtailing production at that plant.”

Gonzales is asking everyone to save water.

“The meteorological office is predicting this will continue for the next two weeks...for customers who are getting their water, we are asking them (because) this is similar to dry weather conditions, we are asking people to conserve their water.”

One example he gave was to avoid using a power washer to clean your yard.

He was responding to a call by Couva North MP Ravi Ratiram for help for farmers.

Ratiram said the scorching temperatures in TT over the past months has been affecting farmers and called on Government to do more to help them with their livelihood, including a regular supply of water.

In August, the TT Meteorological Service Temperature Outlook for August-October said both daytime and night temperatures are likely to be warmer than average in both Trinidad and Tobago.

TT is now in the rainy season, but the sun has been out more than usual for this time of year.

Ratiram said farmers have been forced to purchase water to keep their business alive.

“We have a lot of livestock farmers who they themselves have not been receiving a proper supply of water for their own family and they have to purchase water for their family and that is what is happening.”

Farmers have had to fill water early in the morning as often times that is the only time water is available, Ratiram said.

“The pressure of water is just not sufficient to reach into the top of the tanks, to fill the tanks. A schedule was put out by WASA where some places receive water from midnight to five in the morning, so they have to get up during those wee hours of the morning to see if they could fill a bucket, a gallon, a barrel because the water pressure is not reaching to the tanks.”