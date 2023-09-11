Man killed in Laventille

Roshaun Pierre -

A LAVENTILLE man is the latest murder victim.

Reports on Sunday said Roshaun Pierre was killed in a drive-by shooting near his home, around 2.30 pm.

Pierre was said to be standing outside a shop along Old St Joseph Road near Pashley Street in Laventille when the occupants of a car shot at him. He was hit several times and died on the scene.

According to reports, Pierre’s pregnant girlfriend was inconsolable at the sceen of the shooting yesterday.

His father also had to be retrained from crossing the caution tape.

Residents said he was in the wrong place at the wrong time as he is not known to be involved in any criminal activity.

Pierre's killing raised the murder count for the year to 408.

Investigations are continuing.