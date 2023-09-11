Hello, parents

Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: I teach. The feedback indicates I am a competent teacher.

If you can read this, thank a teacher. I can write this because of a teacher.

Here are some things I would like to say to all parents:

I am a teacher, not a parent. I want our relationship to be a partnership. I cannot force your child to learn. You need to ensure your child goes to sleep on time. Children repeat what you say at home. I am exhausted but do not show it.

Children need love. Teach your child empathy. A lot of work is done on unpaid time. I spend money on supplies. Ninety per cent of my workday is spent teaching, supervising students. Your negative comments hurt a lot. Your child has access to social media whether you allow it or not.

We dislike asking for donations. If parents do not respect teachers, children won't either. Your child is more than a grade. Bureaucracy ties teachers' hands. Put more emphasis on learning than grades. I have many students when the day comes. I support your child.

Teaching is the best job but the most misunderstood. Competent teachers train minds.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town