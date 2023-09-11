Free writing workshop for young adults

CEO of the Bocas Lit Fest hands over the Scotiabank Write Away! Young Adult Literature Programme to the Minister of Education, Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly -

The free workshop series for the third annual Scotiabank Write Away! Young Adult Literature Project is open for student registration.

Funded by the Scotiabank Foundation, this year’s edition, run by the Bocas Lit Fest in collaboration with the College of Science, Technology and Applied Arts of Trinidad and Tobago (COSTAATT), aims to equip young writers and communication enthusiasts with the skills needed to succeed in their future careers, a media release said.

The project which was announced in July focuses on preparing youth for the world of work by honing critical reading and non-fiction skills.

Students now have access to five engaging videos covering various aspects of non-fiction writing, including narrative, descriptive, persuasive, expository, and creative non-fiction. The series seeks to shed light on the practical applications of non-fiction writing, from its relevance in entrepreneurship to the distinctiveness of spoken word poetry, the release said.

The videos can be viewed on the Ministry of Education's YouTube Channel at: https://www.youtube.com/@ministryofeducation-tt1074/videos

Videos can also be accessed at Bocas Lit Fest: Write Away! Young Adult Literature Project: Scotiabank Write Away! Non-Fiction Series Ep 1-5

Accompanying these videos is a digital workbook which students can access to reinforce their understanding of the concepts covered.

In addition, the project includes ten workshops led by the Ken Gordon School of Communication, Creative, and Digital Media, COSTAATT. Each workshop provides hands-on training and fosters a deeper understanding of essential communication and writing techniques for the workplace, the release said.

The workshops cover news report writing, PR and marketing, business writing, broadcast news writing, copywriting, social media communication, scriptwriting, business writing and feature writing.

Limited spots are available for each workshop in-person and via Zoom for participants to experience personalised guidance in a supportive learning environment. Teachers are being encouraged to register their students for these workshops based on their locations.

Ten students from the workshops will be selected for one-week internships at organisations in December.

Teachers, principals or school administrators can learn more about the project and register their schools for upcoming workshops.

More info

Contact Melvina Hazard, children's programme manager, at melvina@bocaslitfest.com