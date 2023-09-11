Electrician killed in car accident

File photo -

A 61-year-old electrician is dead after he was hit by a van while on the Churchill Roosevelt Highway on Saturday. He was identified as Neil Gopaul Singh, of Trainline Street, Pinto Road, Arima.

According to reports, Singh was walking east on the shoulder along the highway near the Crossings in Arima when the driver of a black Toyota Hilux, also heading east, slammed into him.

Police reports indicate he flew in the air and landed on the northern side of the road about 10 feet from the roadway.

The driver along with other people went to his aid, but he was unresponsive. Emergency health services were contacted and DMO Dr Abigale Perreira pronounced him dead. His brother identified his body.

The driver’s van was impounded at the Arima police station pending further investigations.