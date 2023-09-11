‘Bean’ shot, wounded in Enterprise

File photo - ROGER JACOB

A 33-year-old man from Tobago Road in Enterprise, Chaguanas, was shot and wounded in the gallery of a neighbour’s house before dawn on Monday.

The victim, Kian “Bean” Bowen, who works at a hardware store in Cunupia, was hit several times. He was in critical condition at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope up to Monday afternoon.

Newsday learnt he was hit seven times, with four shots penetrating his back, as he tried to flee.

The police said at around 1.45 am on Monday, several gunshots awakened his mother, who was at their home, and nearby residents.

A neighbour told his mother Bowen had been wounded.

Relatives took the injured man to the Chaguanas health facility.

The police believe he might have been the intended target in the double homicide on September 7 at Chrissie Terrace in Enterprise.

Dexter “Jonsey” Antoine, 42, and Barry Boyce, 41, were shot dead in the road while liming with friends.

A gunman riding a bicycle shot at the group, hitting Antoine and Boyce, then rode away. He is still at large.

Central Division and Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III), including Sgt Elvin, WPC Mohammed and PC Bhola, responded and gathered evidence.