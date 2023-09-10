TTRNA takes Education Ministry to court over nursing schools

A 2020 file photo shows TT Registered Nurses' Association president Idi Stuart with protesting nurses in San Fernando. -

THE TT Registered Nurses Association (TTRNA) has received an injunction against the Education Ministry to stop the intake of new students to the ministry’s nursing school.

The injunction was granted by Justice Kevin Ramcharan who also gave the TTRNA permission to apply for judicial review of the decisions of the Education Minister.

The TTRNA took the ministry to court over decisions to carry on the business of post-secondary or tertiary education without being registered under the Accreditation Act or being designated by the Nursing Council or the Health Minister as places of training for nurses, interns, midwives and nursing assistants under the Nursing Personnel Act.

The injunction application said despite receiving a pre-action letter in June, the Education Ministry has not ceased its operations of its nursing schools in breach of the act.

Even worse, the association said it received a memorandum inviting applications for a midwifery programme.

“By continuing to operate these programmes, the Ministry of Education continues to violate Section 26 of the Accreditation Council of Trinidad and Tobago Act Chap. 39:06 and Section 40 of the Nursing Personnel Act Chap. 29:53,” the application said.

The TTRNA is contending that the decision by the ministry to operate the Schools of Nursing and Midwifery was contrary to law.