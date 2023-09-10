N Touch
News

Six held for illegal mining offences

File photo -
File photo -

Six people were arrested for illegal mining in the Wallerfield district, the police said in a release.

According to the police, officers of the Northern Division Gang Unit and Task Force went to Block Five, Moonan Road, during an intelligence-led operation was conducted between 12-3 pm on September 7.

Six people, ages 53-58, were arrested for processing without a licence and mining without a licence.

“The Trinidad and Tobago police service continues to conduct intelligence-led exercises to tackle the issue of illegal quarrying, which has been linked to gang activities and murder,” the release said.

Comments

"Six held for illegal mining offences"

More in this section