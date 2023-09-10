Six held for illegal mining offences

Six people were arrested for illegal mining in the Wallerfield district, the police said in a release.

According to the police, officers of the Northern Division Gang Unit and Task Force went to Block Five, Moonan Road, during an intelligence-led operation was conducted between 12-3 pm on September 7.

Six people, ages 53-58, were arrested for processing without a licence and mining without a licence.

“The Trinidad and Tobago police service continues to conduct intelligence-led exercises to tackle the issue of illegal quarrying, which has been linked to gang activities and murder,” the release said.