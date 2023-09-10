Police probe into Maraval kidnapping at 'sensitive' stage

The house at Andalusia Drive, Maraval where two women were kidnapped on Friday. - Jeff K. Mayers

Police and a relative of two women who were kidnapped from their Maraval home on Friday declined comment on Saturday saying the investigation was at a "sensitive stage."

Police reports said around 3 am Petrina Hernandez, 45, and her daughter Amelia Roberts, 19, were taken from their home at Andalusia Drive, Maraval, by several men who entered the house, demanded money, ransacked the house and stole several items.

The men also stole three vehicles – a silver Toyota Yaris, a black Nissan Cefiro, and a brown Hyundai Tucson. The women were blindfolded and placed in two of the vehicles.

A TTPS release said, “Police received information that communication was made with a relative of one of the missing persons who is currently abroad, where a demand was made for a sum of US currency.”

The women were released along Lady Young Road, Morvant that night and after receiving information around 7.45 pm, the police picked them up and took them to the St Clair Medical Health Facility.

When Sunday Newsday visited Andalusia on Saturday, no one was on the road and the area was very quiet. There was no security officer at the guard booth near the entrance of the gated community. The gate of Hernandez’s home was open.

A man came outside and told this reporter the family had no comment for the media as it was a very “sensitive time” for the women.

A senior officer of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit confirmed a ransom demand had been made but did not disclose the sum or whether or not it was paid.

He said, “The information is sensitive and we want to try to capitalise on all the intelligence and information we have.”

Anyone with information to assist the police can call 999, 555, 911, 800- TIPS or any police station.

The last report of a kidnapping was farmer and fruit vendor Stefan Juri of Fleming Road, Fishing Pond, Sangre Grande near Genda Road Junction, Fishing Pond on August 21. The 31-year-old man was shot and killed over missing packages of cocaine which had washed ashore in the district.