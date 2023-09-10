New Sangre Grande Hospital on target for March 2024

File photo of a patient leaving a ward while others wait for attention at the Sangre Grande Hospital. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE New Sangre Grande Hospital is on target for a March 2024 handover to the Eastern Regional Health Authority (ERHA).

The Urban Development Corporation of TT (Udecott) made this comment in a statement issued on September 7.

Udecott said chairman Noel Garcia and CEO Tamica Charles visited the project site on that day with ERHA and Udecott officials.

They were give a comprehensive presentation by Austrian Contractor VAMED Engineering GmbH, Consultants Beston Consulting Ltd and Udecott's project site engineering and construction team on the status of the project

The new hospital will be a three storey, 106-bedroom facility.

Among the services to be provided at the new hospital will be surgical care – three operating theatres and one Endoscopy Suite; critical care – six Intensive care units and four high dependency units; CT & MRI Scanning; x-ray and ultrasound and adult emergency care.

From January to March 2024, medical and engineering staff assigned to the hospital will be undergoing rigorous training, in tandem with the testing and commissioning of medical equipment and systems, all in time for the hospital’s start-up of full operations.