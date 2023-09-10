Jagran's art in action, poetry in motion

These dancers perform Shiv Darshan at Dr Sat Balraransingh's Jagran, at Queen's Hall on September 8. -

Lamps were ceremoniously lit, the national anthem was melodiously tapped out on the steelpan, and an invocation to the Most High in myriad ways awakened the creativity of Jagran – a production conceptualised and implemented by classical dancer, choreographer, arts director and musician Dr Satnarine Balkaransingh, at Queen's Hall on Friday evening.

Balkaransingh's interpretation of Shiva Darshan was mesmerising, allowing a spellbound audience to witness stone becoming man/woman – Ardhanareshwar Shiva, God as as man and woman in one form, obviating the concept of gender.

The poetry of Balkaransingh and his brother Lal from their book The Wanderers, came to life in their performance of Dharti Mata (Mother Earth), portraying the beauty and fury of nature. The music of the late Pundit Birju Maharaj, Balkaransingh's guru, was the fuel that kept the feet of the dancers tapping and clapping in exuberant unison.

The musical interludes of the violin solo and an original vocal composition with violin and tabla gave the dancers enough time to change into their exotic, brilliant costumes, designed by Veejhi Seeramlal and Rajesh Senath.

Balkaransingh engaged the talent and energy of the gifted Rajesh Senath to present a collage in dance, incorporating the more popular forms of classical Indian dance performed in TT at this time – Milan Ki Andaz, a meeting of dance styles in a cosmopolitan society, showcasing TT's effervescent nature; Chaturanga, a colourful spectacle in verbal delivery; and Parhan, presented in fast-paced syllables and dance.

Pioneer in the East Indian creative and performing arts, culture and music and recipient of the Sangeet Acharya, Rukmini Holas Beepath’s performance was in a class by itself. She effortlessly presented a folk music set that made the audience want to get up and dance. She was accompanied by Ranjan Singh.

The cast also performed a crossover dance item called Mishran, choreographed by Malvini Seelal Alexander and fittingly performed to Mungal Patasar's Pantar music – a fusion of steelpan and sitar.

Balkaransingh, also the author of Trinidad Ramleela – 100 years of Filicity Open Air Folk Theatre, ended his presentation with a ballet on Ramleela, telling the story of Ram's birth, his years in the forest, the kidnapping of his wife Sita, the fight with Rawan and Jatayu, and the final battle that rescued Sita from Rawan's clutches in 15 minutes. The final scenes of the coronation of Ram in his kingdom of Ayodhya showcased Balkaransingh's over 50 years of dedication to the artform.

Jagran will be showcased at SAPA on September 23, at 7 pm. For more information call 663 9513.