"Dayreon Mitchell is Tobago’s premier youth voice"

SINCE BEING elected president of the Tobago Youth Council (TYC) on February 8, Dayreon Mitchell has been conceptualising ways to build on the organisation’s foundation as the island’s premier youth voice.

Mitchell’s first order of business was to initiate a series of “crucial actions to set a productive and inclusive tone” for his two-year tenure.

“This transition provided an opportunity to build upon the foundations we had laid during my time as vice-president while also introducing new initiatives and improvements,” he told Sunday Newsday.

Mitchell also convened a meeting with members of the executive to discuss the council’s goals and expectations during its term.

“This allowed us to align our visions and establish a strong sense of unity among our leadership.”

For Mitchell, who turns 29 on October 30, members must be engaged fully in the council’s processes.

“I initiated a dialogue with council members to ensure that their voices and perspectives were heard. We conducted a series of brainstorming sessions to gather ideas for projects, events and initiatives that would resonate with the diverse needs and interests of our members.”

This, he said, culminated in the creation of a comprehensive development plan, which outlines the council’s priorities, identifies key milestones and establishes a timeline for the implementation of projects and activities, including strategies to address pressing youth-related issues.

Mitchell, who succeeded Janae Campbell, also began networking with the Tobago House of Assembly (THA), other local organisations and community leaders to deepen existing partnerships.

“Collaborations with these stakeholders are essential in securing resources, support and expertise to effectively carry out our initiatives.”

Enhancing the skills of TYC members was also on his to-do list.

“Recognising that our success depends on the skills and capabilities of our members, I organised training workshops to empower them with leadership skills, project-management knowledge and public-speaking abilities. These training sessions are aimed at enhancing our members' capacity to lead and contribute meaningfully to the council's initiatives.”

Mitchell, who lives in Lambeau, is a graphic information specialist with the Tobago Emergency Management Agency. He designs digital maps using geospatial data and analyses spatial and non-spatial information.

He attended Bishop’s High School and St Augustine Secondary before moving on UWI’s Mona and St Augustine campuses, where he got a bachelor’s degree in geography and a master’s degree in biodiversity, conservation and sustainable development.

His TYC executive comprises 13 people, while the council’s general membership is drawn from over 24 clubs and societies. But the size of the TYC can vary, depending on several factors such as recruitment efforts, member retention and community engagement, Mitchell said.

“The size of the general membership can fluctuate and may include individuals from different backgrounds, age groups, and interests.”

As president, Mitchell believes in leading from the front.

“My actions should reflect the values and work ethic I expect from others. By demonstrating dedication, integrity and a strong commitment to our shared goals, I aim to inspire those around me to do the same.”

He said his leadership style is “rooted in providing opportunities for others to excel.

“I believe when individuals are given the tools, guidance, and support they need to succeed, it not only benefits them personally but also contributes to the overall success and growth of the entire team or organisation. Helping others reach their full potential is a fulfilling aspect of leadership that I am deeply committed to.”

Mitchell said members must also feel appreciated.

“I make it a point to recognise and appreciate the efforts and achievements of those I lead or work alongside. Acknowledging their contributions not only boosts morale but also motivates them to continue striving for excellence.”

He believes the young people in Tobago have immense potential.

“I see a generation of young people who are eager to engage, innovate and contribute to the development of our island. There is a vibrant spirit of optimism and a strong sense of community among the youth.

Mitchell noted their involvement in various sectors, including education, entrepreneurship, culture and sports.

“This engagement not only showcases their talents and abilities but also underscores their commitment to driving positive change.”

Additionally, he said the government and community organisations have been recognising increasingly the importance of investing in youth development through initiatives aimed at empowering young people with the skills and resources to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

Mitchell said while challenges do exist, the island’s young people are resilient and determined to overcome obstacles.

“They are working together to address issues such as unemployment, access to quality education and opportunities for personal and professional growth.”

On the political landscape, he observed, there is a growing awareness of the need to include youth voices in decision-making processes.

“This recognition of the importance of youth participation is a positive step towards ensuring that policies and programmes are inclusive and responsive to the aspirations of our young population.”

As a result, Mitchell is optimistic about the future.

“Tobago's youth have the potential to shape a prosperous future for our island and I believe that the political will and support are there to help them achieve their goals and aspirations. We can work towards a more inclusive and dynamic Tobago where our youth are at the forefront of positive change.”

In the meantime, the TYC has outlined plans for the short, medium and long term, some of which, it hopes, will extend beyond the new executive’s tenure.

Within its first year, the council is hoping to launch short-term community projects addressing unemployment and mental-health awareness.

It is also looking to develop sustainable programmes relating to mentorship, community service and educational support initiatives.

Also on the table within the next five years are plans to expand partnerships with local businesses, government agencies and NGOs to secure resources and support for long-term initiatives.

Mitchell said there are plans to establish a youth resource centre, offering career counselling, skill development and recreational activities among other services.

Advocating for youth-centric policies at the national and local levels, with a focus on issues like education reform, youth employment and social inclusion are also on the drawing board over the long term.

“These plans reflect a progressive and sustainable approach, aiming to build on short-term successes while laying the groundwork for long-term impact and continuity in serving the youth of Tobago.”

Mitchell also shared his views on some of the issues that have been ventilated within recent weeks, namely autonomy, transportation disruptions and tourism.

He believes the solutions require a comprehensive long-term plan that transcends political boundaries.

“It's essential to prioritise the interests of the country and its people over short-term political gains.”

Describing self-governance as a long-standing concern, Mitchell said while different leaders may have varying approaches in tackling the issue, “It is crucial that the process is well thought out, inclusive and takes into account the unique needs and aspirations of the people of Tobago.”

He said a comprehensive plan should involve consultations with stakeholders, including the THA, communities and experts in constitutional matters.

“By working together, we can create a roadmap for autonomy that is not subject to the whims of changing administrations but is instead guided by a shared vision for the future of Tobago.”

Saying the air- and seabridge are vital for the economic and social well-being of both islands, Mitchell said the services must be reliable and efficient. He added while different leaders may have different strategies for improving these connections, infrastructure development, regular maintenance and investments in technology and safety measures must be prioritised.

Mitchell said a long-term plan should be developed in consultation with transport experts, considering the needs of residents and businesses.

“This plan should be resilient to changes in leadership and ensure consistent and efficient transportation services for the people of Tobago.”

Noting tourism is a significant economic driver for the island, Mitchell said in order to boost this sector sustainably, it’s essential to develop a long-term strategy that includes input from local businesses, environmental experts and the community.

Such a plan, he added, should focus on promoting eco-friendly and responsible tourism, preserving the island's natural beauty and improving infrastructure and services to enhance the visitor experience.

“By creating a comprehensive tourism plan that transcends political terms, we can ensure the long-term growth and prosperity of Tobago's tourism industry. Ultimately, the well-being and progress of the island should always come first, and this can be achieved through collaborative, forward-thinking, and inclusive planning.”

Told that several past TYC presidents, including Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, had transitioned into politics, Mitchell said at present he harbours no such ambition.

“I must say that I am uncertain about what lies ahead. While I don't have a definitive plan to enter politics at this moment, I firmly believe in staying open to opportunities and following a path that aligns with my principles and values.”

He said his primary goal has always been to make a positive impact on his community and to help others.

“Whether that takes the form of a political career or other avenues of service, I am committed to working towards the betterment of society.”

Whatever path he chooses, “I will be there to contribute my best efforts and make a meaningful difference in the lives of those I have the privilege to serve. While I may not have a specific political ambition at this time, I remain dedicated to the idea of working towards the common good.”

He said his vision for the council is to create a vibrant and inclusive organisation that empowers, advocates for and represents the youth of Tobago.

“Through education, engagement and collaboration, we will work towards a brighter future for our island, where young people have the tools and opportunities they need to thrive and contribute to our community's growth and prosperity.”