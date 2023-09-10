Caroni East MP: Police post needed for Kelly Village

Caroni East MP Dr Rishard Seecheran is calling on the Commissioner of Police and the Minister of National Security to set up a police post in Kelly Village, Caroni.

His request came after two men were found shot in their heads and tied up in a garden area, near Econo Guest House, off the Caroni South Bank Road, on Thursday.

Seecharan told the Newsday that his constituency is becoming the murder capital of TT.

“The latest double homicide has sent a further chill among the already traumatised residents and business people.”

Police identified the two victims as Aaron "Shaka" McKenna and Atiba "Stichy" Garnes, both of Maloney who were members of a criminal gang. The men's hands and feet were tied and there was duct tape covering their mouths. Garnes died at hospital.

Seecheran said in addition to crime of murder, home invasions, robberies businessmen are being forced for protection money to gangsters. Several small businesses in the Kelly Village district have closed as a result, including a tyre shop and fish stall.

The MP said business activity, especially night life and engagement in cultural activities, have dramatically decreased because of the fear of crime, leading to a reduction in employment.

“The police reports of two men being shot and one killed in Albert Trace, Kelly Village is another indication that criminals with access modern weaponry are becoming more brazen and cavalier, in previously safe communities.”

He commended officers at the Cunupia and Caroni Police Stations for the work they are doing, but called for more modern and effective resources to stem the ongoing crime scourge.

“The peace and tranquillity of this community has now been replaced by fear and trauma, despite their best efforts.”

He repeated calls for increased police patrols, CCTV cameras, a police post, and activation of the police youth group as measures to help.

Seecheran's complaint coincided with a motion filed in the House of Representatives by Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal to discuss the failure of the Government to take decisive, urgent and critical action to deal with crime, particularly murders.

But Moonilal said the Speaker did not approve debate on the motion.