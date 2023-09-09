Victoria Clinic opens retail clinic in Trincity

Dr Asante Le Blanc at the opening of the VC retail clinic in Trincity -

The Victoria Clinic has opened its first retail medical clinic inside of Massy Stores Supercenter, Trincity, which will offer convenient, high-quality care to clients in the East.

In a release, the clinic said one of the defining features of the new facility was its ability to serve clients through extended operating hours, including evenings and weekends.

“Our opening hours cater to individuals with busy schedules or those seeking immediate care for non-emergency issues. While retail clinics are known for offering walk-in services, we encourage making appointments for unique treatments like acupuncture and cupping."

The clinic listed the benefits of using the service, including the lack of a need for appointments for most services.

“This reduces waiting times and accommodates those who require quick medical attention. It is more cost-effective for minor health concerns than visiting an emergency room, easily accessible, and there are extended hours. Some of our services include medical consultations, traditional Chinese medicine, acupuncture, diagnostic services, and food badge medicals.”

Victoria Clinic said its new retail clinic represents a significant step in making healthcare more accessible to the community.

“It is designed to meet the diverse healthcare needs of our residents in the East with convenience and affordability. At Victoria Clinic, we believe in being more than just a healthcare provider; we are a community partner committed to promoting wellness.”

It said retail clinics offer convenience, accessibility, and a range of essential medical services, changing the traditional health care model.

“Our team at Victoria Clinic is thrilled to be a part of this change through innovation. It promises to transform how our community accesses healthcare services, offering convenient, high-quality care right in Trincity to service clients in the East.”