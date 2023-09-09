TTAL partners with CPL to push Tobago Beyond brand

CPL 2023 patrons enjoy the games in Trinidad with their Tobago beyond-branded cheer items. - Photo courtesy TTAL -

THE Tobago Tourism Agency Limited (TTAL) has partnered with the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) to promote the Tobago Beyond brand.

TTAL has pushed this venture in Trinidad by capitalising on the CPL’s global reach. The league ends today.

In a release on Friday, the agency said it has forged a valuable sponsorship deal with the CPL, ensuring extensive visibility for the Tobago Beyond brand during the tournament.

“TTAL's participation in the CPL is a testament to their commitment to showcasing Tobago's unique offerings to a wider audience,” it said.

“While Tobago may not be the host location for the CPL games, TTAL's involvement is strategically positioned to engage with sports tourists indirectly, piquing the interest of visitors who may consider Tobago for future vacations, beyond their CPL experience.”

The collaboration, the agency said, included an interactive Tobago Beyond branded presence with Tobago-themed giveaways and photo opportunities, “creating an electric atmosphere that underscores the unique Tobago experience awaiting CPL fans in Tobago.”

Through live posts during the CPL event online, TTAL also shared the excitement and allure of Tobago with the goal of sparking interest and increasing organic searches for the destination, it added.

The release quoted Alicia Edwards, TTAL’s executive chairman, as saying, "While CPL games are held in Trinidad, TTAL's participation is not just about sport tourism – it's about showcasing Tobago's appeal to a global audience. Tobago may not be known as a sporting destination, but it is a haven of natural beauty, culture, and hospitality.

“Furthermore, domestic tourism remains a legitimate market for Tobago, and establishing a presence in the sister isle of Trinidad during key events with large groups of potential travellers is a logical strategic move for us. This unique opportunity allows us to showcase Tobago's rich offerings to sport lovers and reinforces our commitment to promoting Tobago as a top-tier destination."

Spectators can catch the TTAL team at the Trini Posse Stand in the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, and at the Brian Lara Stadium, in Tarouba. Supporters from throughout the world can join in the action virtually by following Tobago on Instagram at www.instagram.com/visittobago.