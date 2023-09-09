Coast guard officer drowns at Las Cuevas

Kevon Walcott -

A Coast Guard officer drowned at Las Cuevas Bay on Saturday.

Police and a Coast Guard official confirmed reports Kevon Walcott, of Belmont, was the drowning victim. Walcott, who had the rank of leading writer, which is equivalent to a corporal in the regiment.

Officers at the Maracas Bay police station said rescuers were able to get a pulse from Walcott after pulling him from the water, but he died on the way to hospital.

Police were not able to give out further details as the investigation was ongoing.