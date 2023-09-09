Arouca man shot dead near restaurant

File photo -

A 23-year-old man died after being shot and killed close to his home on Friday afternoon.

Dwight “Jerry” Huggins of Campbell Lane Extension, Bon Air, Arouca was at Rock City Restaurant, Campbell Lane, Bon Air, around 5.30 pm when a man approached and shot him.

The gunman ran off and escaped. Huggins tried to run but fell a short distance away.

Police officers found four 9mm spent shells at the scene and investigations are continuing.