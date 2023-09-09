6 receive SEA bursaries from CEPEP

CEPEP Chairman Joel Edwards and CEO Keith Eddy with six SEA bursary award recipients and their parents. Front (L-R) – Ruth Robley, LaToya De Verteuil, Karena Shade, Gabriel Charles, Natalia Davis, Anika Jack -

Six students who recently completed the secondary entrance assessment examination (SEA) have been awarded bursaries by the CEPEP Company. The company’s bursary programme seeks to reward students who display excellence in academics.

In a release, the company said to qualify for the award of a bursary, the parent must be currently employed by a CEPEP contractor, and the student would have had to attain excellent results in their exams. One recipient was selected from each region in which CEPEP operates.

This year’s recipients are Gabriel Charles - Queen’s Royal College; Ruth Robley - Moruga Secondary School; Karena Shade - Bishop Anstey High School; Latoya De Verteuil - North Eastern College; Natalia Davis - Couva East Secondary School; and Anika John - Marabella North Secondary School.

The students can access the bursaries during the five years of secondary school education once they maintain their academic standing every year.

At the distribution ceremony on Friday at the company’s head office in Ste Madeleine, CEPEP board chairman Joel Edwards said the programme is a developmental initiative for children who will go on to become highly productive members of society.

“The late Dr Eric Williams reminded us that the future of the nation is in our school children’s bookbags.”

The chairman also recounted Dr Williams’ speech when he said, “To educate is to emancipate.” On August 30, 1962, the eve of Trinidad and Tobago’s Independence from Britain, he exhorted: “You, the children, yours is the great responsibility to educate your parents, teach them to live together in harmony”.

Edwards wished the recipients great success in their academic journey ahead as he distributed tokens to them.

CEO Keith Eddy said the awardees were creating history as they were the second cohort of Bursary recipients under the company’s SEA bursary programme which was established in 2022.

He encouraged the students to enjoy their secondary life and to balance their academic studies with extracurricular activities as it would help to enhance their socialization skills and build friendships.

He reminded them, “that your school days are the best days of your life.”

Eddy also thanked the parents in attendance for the support and encouragement which they provided to their children which allowed them to excel at the SEA examination this year.