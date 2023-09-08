You've sent your message, what's next?

Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Lincoln Holder

THE EDITOR: On August 1, the Opposition Leader called on the one million citizens eligible to vote to send Keith Rowley a message. Unfortunately, based on the historically low voter turnout, in the face of a "Don't Tote, Vote" campaign, we can assume that voters did not see Kamla Persad-Bissessar as a viable alternative and therefore chose to exercise their right to withhold their vote.

The unfortunate reality of our system, however, allows the status quo to remain the same even if only five people turned out to vote.

So what's the plan? Do the 700,000 citizens intend to complain on social media for another two years and withhold their vote again?

The calls of social media to remove both political leaders have fallen on deaf ears and that decision rests with a handful of blindly loyal party members – whoever they vote for is who you're gonna be stuck with and that's if internal elections are even called before the next general election.

Seven hundred thousand represents a very large majority of the population. How do we turn that into real power? Remember, if you're not part of the solution, you're part of the problem.

To the mighty 700K, I urge you to get involved in the political landscape. Our country is burning and we need all hands on deck. After all, many hands make light work.

MARSHA WALKER

via e-mail