Where are we going, Trinidad and Tobago?

THE EDITOR: Reflecting on the many letters sent in by concerned citizens on the ills of this country and their recommendations, most, if not all, going unheeded, makes me wonder if the old saying, “closing the barn door after the horse has bolted,” is not the most applicable to be applied. Especially since nothing is apparently being done in most situations.

We know where we have reached, but do we know where we are really heading? Be aware.

W DOPSON

Woodbrook