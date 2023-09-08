Try new twist to meat

- AP Photo

When an entrée comes to mind, there are other options to chicken and fish. This is quite evident when we browse the frozen food section of the grocery or even when we go to the market on a Sunday. We see cowheel, oxtail, beef, pigtail, pork, calf livers and chicken livers, cuts of beef and freshly-ground beef. Some of these meats that were regular items on the lunch table, like oxtail and livers have fallen from grace in the name of diet, lifestyle and even personal choices.

Oxtail has become popular once again, but at a jaw-dropping increase in price. Chicken livers and gizzards are always popular, we see them curried and filled into sada roti, simply sauteed with lots of onions and tomatoes, and as my good friend and TV producer Stephen Lee Pow once served me during a shoot, lightly breaded and made into sandwiches.

Pigtails have never fallen off our menus as their smoky flavour are a favourite addition to cook-ups, and soups, they are also enjoyed barbecued.

Calf liver is often seen in the frozen section at the grocery, these were served to us mostly at Friday night dinner in our home growing up. My mother would saute thick slices in lots of butter and finish with some lime juice and sauteed onions, frozen green peas often accompanied.

So go ahead, move out of your comfort zone and try a new twist on an old favourite.

Stewed oxtail

2 lbs oxtail, sliced into 3/4-inch pieces

1 tbs minced garlic

1 tbs minced chives

1 tbs red wine vinegar

1 tbs chopped celery

2 tbs vegetable oil

2 tbs brown sugar

1 large sprig French thyme

1 pimento pepper, seeded and chopped

1/4 tsp allspice powder

1 large onion chopped

4 cloves

salt and freshly ground black pepper

Trim meat of fat, season with garlic, chives, vinegar and celery. Set aside for one hour.

Heat oil in a sauté pan, add sugar and caramelise to a dark brown colour.

Add oxtail slices turning quickly to ensure even browning of all pieces.

Add thyme, pimento and onions, stir and fry well.

Add allspice and cloves, salt and black pepper.

Cook for a few minutes then turn heat to low and cover, let cook until tender, about 40 to 60 minutes, basting occasionally and adding water only if needed to prevent sticking.

Serve.

Serves 4 to 6

Sauteed Chicken Livers

12 fresh chicken livers, cleaned

2 tbs unsalted butter

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 small onion, chopped

2 tbs fresh lemon juice

1/4 cup good quality olive oil

1 tbs fresh thyme

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Season the livers with salt and black pepper to taste.

In a small skillet, melt the butter; add the garlic and onion.

Sauté until fragrant and the onions have become soft and sweet.

Add the livers and cook for about 3 minutes for pinkish livers or 5 to 7 minutes for well done livers.

They should remain moist and tender and should just begin to give up their juices.

With the heat still on add the lemon juice and thyme and scrape the drippings from the pan.

Add the olive oil and stir until the mixture is warm and well blended.

Serves 2 to 4

Barbecue steak

6 rib-eye steaks, cut one inch thick

1 tbs minced garlic

1 tbs Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tbs coarsely ground black pepper

1/4 cup olive oil

1 cup barbecue sauce

Combine garlic, Worcestershire sauce, mustard, black pepper and olive oil.

Marinate for about one hour.

Preheat barbecue grill to high, grease grills and place steaks on.

Barbecue for about 4 minutes per side, when blood begins to pool at the surface of the steak, flip over and cook for a few minutes more to desired stage of doneness.

Brush with barbecue sauce.

Serves 6

Shepherd's Pie with Cheesy Mashed Potatoes

2 lb potatoes, peeled

3/4 cup milk

2 tbs butter

3/4 cup grated cheddar cheese

salt and pepper to taste

2 tbs vegetable oil

1 medium onion chopped

2 pimento peppers seeded and chopped

2 cloves garlic, chopped

2 tbs ground chive

1 tbs fresh thyme

1 19 oz-tin tomatoes, drained

1 tsp salt

Fresh ground black pepper to taste

Cook potatoes in boiling salted water for 30 minutes until cooked, drain and mash with milk, cheese and butter. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Set aside. Combine beef with chives and thyme.

Heat oil in a sauté pan, add onion, garlic, and pimento, cook until translucent.

Add beef and brown, add tomatoes and break them up with a fork.

Bring the mixture to a boil and add salt and pepper to taste. Cover and simmer for about 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Taste and adjust seasonings.

The mixture should have some sauce.

Preheat oven to 400F.

Butter a 9-inch by 13-inch heatproof casserole, transfer meat mixture to dish, spread mashed potatoes on top and bake for 30 minutes until potatoes begin to brown.

Remove.

Serves 6

rahamut@gmail.com