Trincity gets first retail health clinic

Dr Asante Le Blanc stands infront of Victoria Clinic's first retail clinic in Trincity. Photo courtesy Victoria Clinic -

As the global healthcare landscape grows, a new player is said to have emerged – retail health clinics.

Victoria Clinic, in a media release on Friday, announced the launch of its first retail clinic in Trinidad, inside Massy Stores Supercentre, Trincity.

It said in the release, “Retail clinics are reshaping how people access medical care, offering convenience, accessibility, and a range of essential medical services, changing the traditional healthcare model. We are thrilled to be a part of this change through innovation. It promises to transform how our community accesses healthcare services, offering convenient, high-quality care right in Trincity.”

It added that this initiative will bring its integrated service offerings – medical consultations, traditional Chinese medicine, acupuncture, diagnostic services, and food-badge medicals – to East Trinidad

The retail clinic offers many benefits such as reduced wait times for patients, extended operating hours, cost-effective treatment for minor health concerns and easily accessibility.

“The retail clinic is designed to meet the diverse healthcare needs of the community,” Victoria Clinic said.