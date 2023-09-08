Tobago businessmen fear food shortage could get worse

The MV Cabo Star -

TOBAGO entrepreneurs say their businesses continue to be gravely affected by the shutdown of the MV Cabo Star cargo vessel.

And they fear the situation could get worse the longer the vessel is out of commission.

The Cabo Star is being repaired after a fire broke out onboard on August 23.

During a news conference on Thursday, Port Authority of TT (PATT) chairman Lyle Alexander said another cargo vessel has been retained to service the seabridge until repairs to the Cabo Star are complete. He added the new vessel should be in operation sometime next week.

In the meantime, Alexander said trucks carrying cargo to Tobago will be accommodated on the passenger ferries.

He said truckers must be mindful of the 7,000-kilogram weight restriction for vehicles.

Kurt Warner, managing director of the Penny Savers Supermarket chain, claimed every business on the island has been affected by the absence of the Cabo Star.

“It would affect some greater than some, but all businesses in Tobago are affected by that boat situation currently. That is the truth behind it,” he told Newsday on Friday.

Referring specifically to Penny Savers, which has three outlets, Warner said there continue to be shortages of various staple commodities.

“Your basic everyday items – rice, flour, sugar. Bread was highlighted as a big thing the other day. Then there are meats, cold cuts, chicken, specialty meats – all those things are affected.

“They are being affected because the supply that we would normally get...on a weekly basis from our suppliers, that has now cut down to once every two weeks because of the challenges to now have a vehicle to meet the requirements of the load that these two boats (APT James and Buccoo Reef) could take. So that is the challenge.”