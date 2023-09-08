TKR player profile: Jayden Seales – a known threat with pace

Trinbago Knight Riders bowler Jayden Seales -

Jayden Seales, 22, is arguably the best young fast bowler in the West Indies right now.

He’s an asset to any bowling attack and is capable of executing explosive deliveries, at pace, and is a genuine threat to batsmen.

Seales joined Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in 2020, his debut season, and went on to lift the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League T20 crown that year; the franchise’s historic fourth title.

That season was his best to date, playing six matches and capturing eight wickets for 143 runs. In 2021, he played six matches and picked up four wickets for 160 runs. And last year, Seales featured in three matches and got two scalps for 64 runs.

For 2023 however, he’s only played two full matches and is wicket-less after bowling only five overs. Those two matches finished in TKR victories.

The other match he was selected to feature in – TKR’s first test against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots – the game was abandoned because of rain.

He remains a staple in the TKR attack and was given another shot at getting among the wickets against the franchise’s home win over Barbados Royals on Wednesday. He was unsuccessful and a bit expensive, going for 32 from three overs.

Seales was one of six core players retained by TKR. Among them were skipper Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran, Akeal Hosein and Andre Russell.

His cricket career was fast-tracked into the West Indies’ senior squad after only a few domestic appearances. He first played for West Indies for the U19 team at the 2020 U19 World Cup.

There, he captured ten wickets in six matches. After that, he was drafted by TKR for the 2020 CPLT20.

According to the franchise website, Seales made his first-class debut for West Indies A against New Zealand A.

“Within a few months, Seales made his List-A debut for Trinidad and Tobago in Super50 Cup. After just playing over ten professional games, Seales was named in the West Indian Test squad against South Africa and made his debut in the first Test.”

Despite West Indies suffering a heavy loss, Seales did well to grab three wickets in the game.

“Seales took his maiden Test five-wicket haul against Pakistan in 2021 and became a regular member of the national team.

“The same year he was acquired by Jaffna Kings for the Lanka Premier League, and in 2022, Jayden Seales made his ODI debut against the Netherlands.”