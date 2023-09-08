THA Food Security Secretary mum on Duke's call to reconcile

THA Secretary of Food Security, Natural Resources, the Environment and Sustainable Development Nathisha Charles-Pantin has declined comment on the call by Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) Political Leader Watson Duke on THA Chief Secretary and interim political leader of the Tobago People’s Party (TPP) Farley Augustine to join forces with him to serve the people of the island.

Speaking with the media on Thursday at the Shaw Park Food Hub following the World Food Day launch 2023, Charles-Pantin said she remains focused.

“I tend not to talk about Mr Duke. I don’t want to get distracted – I am a person very focused, extremely focused and I don’t want to get distracted by the type of publicity. I don’t want something like this to happen, and then I would have been engaging in things and not focusing what Tobagonians would have voted me in for.”

Questioned about whether Augustine should heed the call, she said: “That is between both of them.”

Further asked about her affiliation with Duke, she said pleasantries are usually exchanged.

“I see Mr Duke and I would do the necessary as my parents would have trained me – I say hello and that’s it. I don’t want to get into the political banter because I don’t think that is what we should be focusing on. If we truly care about ourselves and Tobago, we would focus on the mandate that the people voted us in for.”