Soca Warriors beat Curacao 1-0 in Nations League

TT defender Ross Russell Jr (R) runs with the ball against Curacao during the Concacaf Nations League match, on Thursday, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo. - Roger Jacob

A LATE goal by substitute Nathaniel James handed the Soca Warriors a 1-0 win over Curacao in a Concacaf Nations League match at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo on Thursday.

The match seemed headed for a 0-0 draw, but in the 87th minute following a cross by substitute Andre Raymond from the left flank James fired home from eight yards. TT striker Ryan Telfer did well to get the ball to James after battling in the air with a Curacao defender.

Curacao had more possession in the opening five minutes, creating a few half chances but TT goalkeeper Denzil Smith was not called on to make a save.

Curacao looked more menacing attacking the left side as TT struggled to come out of their half in the opening 15 minutes as Curacao played a high line.

Against the run of play in the 15th minute, Telfer received a long ball, and dribbled past a defender but lost his footing in the 18-yard box.

Curacao continued to control possession with many of their attacks starting through left winger Kenji Gorre.

In another promising attack, Juninho Bacuna took a shot from just inside the box but it was struck straight to Smith in the 23rd minute.

In the 29th minute, TT coach Angus Eve got the opportunity to give his players a few pointers following the injury to a Curacao player.

A corner kick from Telfer in the 32nd minute was headed on target by captain Aubrey David, but the tame header was easily saved by Curacao goalkeeper Trevor Doornbusch.

Curacao looked like the team more likely to take the lead, but the final pass often let down the visitors.

In the 43rd minute, an overhead kick by TT's Malcolm Shaw hit the back of the net but it was disallowed because of a foul as the first half ended goalless.

TT began the second half with energy. Left wing back Ross Russell Jnr made his way into the box falling to the ground, but no foul was awarded.

In the 55th minute, TT winger Kaile Auvray cut inside on his right foot but his shot missed the target.

A link-up play between Auvray and Russell Jnr led to a corner in the 67th minute and the short corner that followed was headed wide by David.

TT were more lively in the second half going forward more than Curacao.

In the 74th minute, Telfer won the ball and played a through ball to substitute Reon Moore and with just Doornbusch to beat shot wide from just inside the box. Gorre continued to trouble the TT defense, but his shot from 20 yards was deflected out for a corner.

With time running out, Club Sando star James send the crowd into a frenzy with his goal. TT held on to win 1-0.