Sinanan: Tobago, we are sorry

Minister of Works and Transport senator Rohan Sinanan. Photo by Jeff K Mayers

WORKS and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan has apologised to the people of Tobago for the inconvenience they in particular suffered because the transport vessel MV Cabo Star is out of service.

He made this apology in the House of Representatives on Friday.

Sinanan said repairs are continuing on the Cabo Star, with the objective of having the vessel return to service on September 17.

He dismissed claims by the Opposition UNC that Tobago was experiencing severe shortages of food and materials as a result of the cargo boat being out of service.

Sinanan said two secretaries of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) have publicly refuted those claims.

He also said reports about the Government procuring the Venezuelan transport vessel Emprenadora are false.

After reminding MPs that the Cabo Star has been rented to the Government, Sinanan said the owners of the Cabo Star are renting the Emprendedora while the Cabo Star is being repaired.

He added that Government will not pay one red cent in terms of repairing the Cabo Star or renting the Emprendedora. Both of those costs will be paid by the Cabo Star's owners.