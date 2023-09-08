Plan for your child, people

Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Everyday on the www someone is begging for school books and supplies on their hands and knees.

Recently a female was raped going to meet a man she met on the www. He promised to buy books for her child.

People, get your act in order. Plan for your child’s education. You did not have that child by yourself. Where is the other party involved?

The Government cannot be held responsible for all children who have delinquent, non-competent parents. Make your child, mind your child; simple.

How come some parents always have cash for nails, hair, shoes, jeans but not for their children’s schooling? What is their priority? What do they expect these unloved, deficient schoolchildren would grow up to be?

Why the multiple fathers and mothers? Is it that some people are hard to please? A family should consist of one mother, father and children.

Soon to work on the road a master’s degree will be required. It is imperative we stop repeating the cycle of poverty and stupidity.

Every generation must improve. A mind is a terrible thing to waste.

AV RAMPERSAD

via e-mail