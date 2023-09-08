Peacemaker’s wrist almost cut off during argument

THE wrist of a Tobago man was partially severed when he attempted to prevent an altercation between two of his cutlass-wielding neighbours from escalating.

Julian Smith, 35, of Tank Road, Signal Hill, Tobago, was reportedly at his girlfriend's home at Monkey Town, New Grant, when the incident happened.

Around 7.45 am on Wednesday, Smith responded to a commotion outside his room. As he exited, he saw two of his neighbours throwing glass bottles at each other.

Smith and his girlfriend approached the men, who were also armed with cutlasses, in an attempt to quell the disturbance but an argument ensued among all four.

During the melee, one of Smith’s neighbours dealt a chop to his left wrist. The wrist was partially amputated causing severe nerve and arterial injury.

On seeing the blood gushing from the wound, the two neighbours reportedly ran away.

Smith was taken to the Indian Walk Health Centre by a private vehicle. He was treated by Dr Sookhai, who recommended that he be transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH) to undergo surgery.

PC Rawlins and a party of officers from the Tableland Police visited the scene.

PC Deolal is continuing enquires.