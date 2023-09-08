Missing Blanchisseuse man's mother: It's a nightmare

File photo -

The mother of 21-year-old Oreon Gomez, who went missing after setting out for a date with a woman two weeks ago, is hoping he will return home.

The mother, who asked not to be named, told Newsday his disappearance had become her nightmare.

“I still have hope that he will return home alive and well. He is my only child. It is a nightmare. But I believe in the grace of God,” she said.

On Thursday night, scores of relatives, friends, and other people took to the streets of Arima in a prayer service for his safe return.

The mother added, “People from different churches came out, and we had prayers and worship. The turnout was great.

"All we can do right now is to wait and see what the police have to say and hope that justice will be served. We cannot do much, because the police are doing their investigations.”

On August 26, Gomez, of Morne La Croix in Blanchisseuse, left home to go to Arima to meet a woman he had "met" via social media.

His family became worried and concerned about his safety when he did not return home, and calls to his cellphone went unanswered. Relatives began checking health facilities in case he had been injured or hospitalised.

Gomez works as a tour guide for hikers.

The next day, he was supposed to take a hiking group on a trail but never showed up. That same day, relatives reported him missing to the Arima police.

The police said from what they were told, Gomez met the woman on Saturday afternoon in Arima. Investigators spoke with her, but the police did not share details.

No one has been held.

The police are calling on the public for information on his whereabouts.

The police said Gomez has a tattoo on his chest and upper arm with the initials “OG.”

Anyone with information can call the Arima police station at 667-3563 or any police station. People can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (84770) or the police at 555, 999 or 911.