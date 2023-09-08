How to deter beach littering

Litter on Quinam Beach - File Photo

THE EDITOR: To effectively enforce a law imposing a $1,000 fine for littering on beaches, local municipalities or authorities responsible for beach management would typically enforce it. They could designate beach patrols or hire environmental wardens to monitor and issue fines to violators.

Additionally, community engagement and education campaigns can raise awareness about the importance of beach cleanliness and the consequences of littering.

Encouraging beachgoers to report violations and creating visible signage with information about the law can further aid enforcement efforts.

This multifaceted approach involving both enforcement and community involvement can help deter littering and maintain cleaner beaches.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail