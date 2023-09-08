Golden Blackman in World Jr 100m free final

TT swimmer Nikoli Blackman leaves the pool at the National Aquatic Centre, Couva. FILE PHOTO/JEFF K MAYERS -

FRESH off his golden swim on Thursday in the World Junior men's 50m freestyle final in Israel, Trinidad and Tobago's Nikoli Blackman will be going for gold and glory again on Saturday in the 100m freestyle final.

Blackman had less than 24 hours to celebrate his historic medal as he was back in the Wingate Institute Olympic pool on Friday for the men's 100m freestyle heats.

Competing in heat ten, the 18-year-old Blackman touched the wall third in 50.08 seconds. Australian Edward Sommerville (49.74) placed first ahead of American Maximus Williamson (50.07).

Blackman advanced to the semifinal with the sixth fastest time.

In semifinal one, Blackman upped his pace to finish third in 49.86 seconds, behind Brazilian Pedro Sansone (49.66) and Italian Davide Passafaro (49.80). Semifinal two was won by Williamson in 49.38.

Blackman, a freshman at the University of Tennessee, enters the final with the fifth fastest time and has been assigned lane two.