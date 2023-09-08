CPL action bowls off in Tarouba

A young Trinbago Knight Riders fan cheers her team at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain. - ANGELO MARCELLE

Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) return to action on home soil at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on Saturday against defending Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League T20 champions Jamaica Tallawahs, in the feature match from 8 pm.

TKR enter their eighth match this season in good form after Wednesday’s 42-run triumph over Barbados Royals, steered by a stellar unbeaten 102 runs from Nicholas Pooran.

Last Sunday, the Kieron Pollard-led TKR defeated Tallawahs by two runs and will be hoping to maintain their momentum to seal another home victory against the 2022 winners.

The result elevated the TT franchise into second place in the standings, with nine points and a net run rate of 1.168. TKR have played seven matches, with four wins, two losses and one no-result.

Also on nine points, and leading the six-team table, are Guyana Amazon Warriors, who remain unbeaten after five matches, boasting four wins and one no-result. They boast a superior net run rate of 2.601.

The Warriors’ last victory saw them conquer TKR by six wickets, in the latter’s first home game at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair, on Tuesday.

St Lucia Kings are currently third (eight points), followed by Barbados Royals (seven), Tallawahs (five) and cellar-placed and the only winless team, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

Saturday’s schedule also sees Patriots up against Kings at the same venue from 10am, Defending Massy Women’s CPLT20 champions TKR Women meet Guyana Amazon Warriors Women, from 3.30 pm.

The women’s clash is the final preliminary match between both teams, with the winner moving on to Sunday's final against already-qualified Barbados Royals.

Sunday also features a three-match schedule at the south venue, which will see Royals versus Warriors from 10 am, the women’s final from 3.30 pm and TKR play their final home match against Kings, from 8 pm.

After that, the remaining matches bowl off at Providence Stadium in Guyana, with the tournament set to resume on Wednesday, Warriors versus Tallawahs from 7 pm.