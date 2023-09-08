Coast Guard launches command centre after US$1.6m donation

US Ambassador to TT Candace Bond speaks with National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds alongside Chief of Defence Staff Air Vice Marshall Darryl Daniel and Commanding Officer of TTCG Commander Akenethon Isaac. Bond presented marine equipment valued at 1.2 millon US to the TT Coast Guard at Staubles Bay Chaguaramas on Friday. - Photo by Roger Jacob

The Coast Guard has received equipment valued at US$1.6 million from the US government to coincide with the launch of its new maritime operations command centre.

US ambassador Candace Bond and National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds attended this morning’s ribbon-cutting event at Staubles Bay in Chaguaramas.

The donation includes four riverine craft, which Hinds said will strengthen TT’s national security landscape.

He described the US$1.6 million donation of equipment as “timely” in the fight against trafficking rings.

“Countries across the world face threats to national security brought on by transnational criminal activity including trafficking of guns, ammunition, narcotics and people..." he warned. "It is clear to us that only through deep and meaningful co-operation with regional entities and international partners that we will be able to develop and implement effective solutions.”