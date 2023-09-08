Can dashcams work instead?

THE EDITOR: So the Ministry of Works and Transport is buying specially equipped vehicles with cameras to "stamp out corruption" in the Licensing Office. Couldn't a couple of dashcams solve this inexpensively?

This is another example of a government tender that in and of itself could be an opportunity for corruption in the legal supply of an item/service that is not even needed.

What a great way to spend taxpayers money! I can imagine the appointment mess when one of these special vehicles isn't functioning.

The citizens want the licensing division fixed, but not this way.

We aren't asking for innovation here. Please copy a simple system that works from any other country.

C ALEXANDER

Port of Spain