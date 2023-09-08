Bocas celebrates International Literacy Day

Jean-Claude Cournand, CEO of Bocas Lit Fest -

The NGC Bocas Lit Fest is inviting everyone to share their stories for International Literacy Day, celebrated each year on September 8.

Worldwide celebrations mark International Literacy Day, which Unesco established in 1967. The official 2023 theme is Promoting literacy for a world in transition: Building the foundation for sustainable and peaceful societies.

Celebrations will focus on the transformative power of literacy and the inherent values of a reading and writing citizenry in global communities, particularly those stricken by poverty, crime, and other developmental challenges.

This year, the NGC Bocas Lit Fest is spearheading an inclusive online campaign by asking its social media followers to post photos or short videos of themselves reading, a media release said. Photos or videos of participants’ favourite books may also be shared. All content should include the following hashtags: #internationalliteracyday #bocas2023 #readwriteshare

The Lit fest said, "A communal approach to literacy yields the best results. In this spirit, the NGC Bocas Lit Fest salutes the tireless work of two NGOs whose work has directly transformed Trinidad and Tobago’s literacy rates for the better: ALTA (Adult Literacy Tutors Association) and Let’s Read. Both organisations have partnered with the NGC Bocas Lit Fest on events at the annual festival and other projects."

Founded in 1992 by Paula Lucie-Smith, ALTA has amassed a network of 12,000 students, served by 3,000 tutors, with a resulting 65 publications. On September 5 and 6, ALTA held its annual student registration drive.

Let’s Read, established in 2010, promotes a national culture of literacy with an emphasis on early childhood reading. Its Book-A-Baby programme provides newborns with age-appropriate first reads at both the private and government levels, while its Primary School Library initiative partners with primary school librarians to re-energise their libraries, particularly with a view to encouraging shy and unconfident readers,

The NGC Bocas Lit Fest’s work in writer and reader development includes several current and upcoming initiatives focused on youth in the 12-25 age range. The 2023 NGC Bocas Youth Fest, running on October 20-21, includes activities for both secondary- and tertiary-level students, many aimed at enhancing writing skills as a tool for personal and professional development. The annual NGC Bocas Youth Writer Award, currently open for nominations, also highlights young people aged 25 and under with exceptional talent and achievement in diverse forms of writing, from fiction to journalism to spoken word.

The We Lit! Youth Project – sponsored by the J B Fernandes Memorial Trust and now in its second year – works with a broad range of secondary school students to enhance their appreciation for reading and writing. We Lit! activities include free CSEC English language and literature lessons for students from disadvantaged backgrounds, to improve their academic performance and self-confidence, alongside creative writing classes and a school tour encouraging students to express themselves through writing and performance, the release said.

“The NGC Bocas Lit Fest, through our many youth programmes, is continually working to improve the levels of functional literacy among children and youth,” says CEO Jean-Claude Cournand. “The ability to read and write effectively is the foundation for career growth and, in turn, economic progress. We are nurturing a new generation of lifelong readers and writers.”

More info

ALTA annual student registration drive: website, https://alta-tt.org/

Details on the work of Let’s Read: https://letsreadtt.org/

We Lit Youth Project: www.bocaslitfest.com