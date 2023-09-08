‘Blacks’ stabbed to death near home in Penal

Dead is Christian “Blacks” Hamilton -

A man on his way to buy dog food was stabbed and killed by a fellow Penal resident on Friday.

Dead is Christian “Blacks” Hamilton of Sunset Drive near Smart Avenue.

The police said Hamilton was walking along Hibiscus Drive at around 10 am when a man, said to be someone he knew, attacked him. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The suspect was later held and was helping the police with investigations.

One resident told Newsday that Hamilton, who was unemployed, was on his way to buy dog food when he was attacked.

They believe the attack occurred because of an altercation involving Hamilton’s friend and the suspect two days earlier.

“The friend had an argument with (name of suspect) over cigarettes and soft drinks. The friend cuffed (suspect), then went to talk to Blacks,” the resident said.

Moments after that incident, the suspect saw Hamilton and the friend together.

“He snatched Blacks' chain, but Blacks was not the one who cuffed him.

"All three of them grew up together. Blacks is a respectable person,” the resident added.

Penal and Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) police visited the scene and gathered evidence.

Investigations are ongoing.